Woman arrested for throwing knife at man who ate her leftover Chinese

Allegedly, Sedlak told the victim, “If I wanted to hit you I would have.” (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB/RNN) - A dispute over Chinese food led to the arrest of a 56-year-old Florida woman.

According to court documents, Michele Sedlak was arrested Friday after allegedly throwing a knife at a man following an argument over leftover Chinese food.

The victim says he entered the home, located in the 7900 block of Hyde Park Avenue in North Port, around 7:00 p.m. when Sedlak immediately approached him about the leftovers.

The victim said he was in the living room yelling at Sedlak that he did not eat her food when officials say she went to the kitchen and allegedly grabbed a knife, threw the knife at the victim and missed.

A Probable Cause Affidavit states that the victim told police that he believed that Sedlak was trying to hit him and if she had hit him, he would have been hurt. He added that he feared for his life.

Allegedly, Sedlak told the victim, “If I wanted to hit you I would have.”

Sedlak was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. On July 31 she was released from jail on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WWSB via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.