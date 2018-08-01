Vice President Mike Pence to visit Cincinnati

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cincinnati on Aug. 14. (File)

Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Ohio in two weeks to talk taxes.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Pence is scheduled to travel to Cincinnati to talk about the how the tax cuts and Jobs Act will impact you, your state, and the U.S.

The Vice President's remarks will be given at The Westin on E. 5th Street in the Presidential Ballroom.

He is scheduled to talk at 1 p.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

The event is first come, first served.

His speech will be titled "Tax Cuts to Put America First".

