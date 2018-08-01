Kids find wallet with $700 cash, return it to owner

The kids saw the wallet under a car in the owner’s driveway. (Source: Pixabay, file)

AURORA, CO (RNN) – Some kids are just raised right.

Haylie Wenke, her little brother Reagen, and their friend Ashley Dayton scored high on the good-kid scale when they returned a wallet full of cash to its owner.

The whole thing was caught on Jamie Carlton’s security camera. He posted the video to his Facebook account.

“We found your wallet outside of your car and we just thought we would give it back to you,” Haylie said. “I’m going to put it over here, so no one takes any money. Thank you.”

The video then shows the kids walking down the street.

“If this doesn’t renew or at least refresh your faith in humanity you need help,” Carlton said on Facebook.

“These kids are amazing, we would love to find them to reward them and thank them. Their parents should be so proud of them. Any help finding them would be great.”

Later, Carlton updated his post to say, “The mother of two of the kids has contacted me.”

Go ahead, mom. Take a bow. You’ve got good kids.

