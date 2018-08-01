Governor joins push for Indiana hate crime law - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Governor joins push for Indiana hate crime law

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is now joining the call to pass a hate crime law in the Hoosier state. 

The move comes just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted on a synagogue in Carmel. The vandalism has united the Carmel community and much of the state who are urging lawmakers to pass a bill against hate crimes. 

PREVIOUS STORY
Anti-Semitic vandalism leads to renewed push for Indiana hate crime law

State Representative Ed Clere (District 72/New Albany) says the debate over including LGBT protections often is why the bill fails, but Clere says the time has come to pass a law that protects everyone.

"But I hope the growing need for hate crimes legislation will overcome the opposition and allow us to move forward," Clere said. "It's important and it's time."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Trial, bond set for Jeff mother charged with leaving baby in hot car
Ball State to make SAT, ACT scores optional for admission
Riverview Towers residents moved to hotels after losing power, AC

Indiana is currently one of just five states in the U.S. without a hate crime law. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

    Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:06:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-08-02 09:41:09 GMT
    Media in Sweden say parts of the Swedish royal regalia have been stolen from a cathedral where they were on display.Full Story >
    Media in Sweden say parts of the Swedish royal regalia have been stolen from a cathedral where they were on display.Full Story >

  • Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

    Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:35:01 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-08-02 09:41:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug...

    The homecoming comes 65 years after an armistice ended the conflict and weeks after President Donald Trump received a commitment from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for their return.

    Full Story >

    The homecoming comes 65 years after an armistice ended the conflict and weeks after President Donald Trump received a commitment from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for their return.

    Full Story >

  • Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

    Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:03:47 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:40 AM EDT2018-08-02 09:40:18 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 1950 file photo, novelist Ernest Hemingway appears at his country home in San Francisco de Paula near Havana, Cuba. Strand Magazine said Thursday, Aug. 2, that “A Room on the Garden Side,” a World War II story ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 1950 file photo, novelist Ernest Hemingway appears at his country home in San Francisco de Paula near Havana, Cuba. Strand Magazine said Thursday, Aug. 2, that “A Room on the Garden Side,” a World War II story ...
    A World War II story by Ernest Hemingway, written in 1956, is being published for the first time.Full Story >
    A World War II story by Ernest Hemingway, written in 1956, is being published for the first time.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly