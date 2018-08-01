Governor joins push for Indiana hate crime law

The homecoming comes 65 years after an armistice ended the conflict and weeks after President Donald Trump received a commitment from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for their return.Full Story >
The White House press secretary scrambled to explain that Trump's tweet Wednesday was "not an order" and the president was not directing his attorney general to do anything.Full Story >
The ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith says she told the wife of Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer her husband had assaulted her in 2015.Full Story >
