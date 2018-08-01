Woman wants missing dog back after someone else adopted it

A woman's missing dog was legally adopted by someone else. (Source: WSVN/Cynthia Kivlan via CNN)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL (WSVN/CNN) – One woman's story shows just how heartbreaking losing a dog can be.

Cynthia Kivlan spent days looking for Ruby, her 4-year-old Chihuahua, only to discover she may have been only hours too late.

Now the little dog she rescued in California is in the arms of another family.

Kivlan's ordeal began Friday, July 20, in the parking lot of a Home Depot in North Miami Beach, FL.

She and her mom were getting out of her vehicle, when little Ruby slipped away and took off running.

"We started looking for her, and we stayed all night to the next day, and I was calling her name screaming," Kivlan said.

They searched and searched, but no Ruby.

Then on July 27, Kivlan got word that Ruby had made an appearance on social media – she was up for adoption at Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The adoption center was closed when Kivlan got word, so she emailed the center, and went to the facility first thing the next morning.

"By the time I got there, just by a matter of hours, it was too late," Kivlan said.

Ruby had been adopted the day before.

Animal Services reached out on behalf of Kivlan and her mother to the people who adopted Ruby, but they got no response.

"Of course, we would like her back, but the main thing is to know that she's OK," said Bonnie Befort, Kivlan's mother.

They fear Ruby was injured, because they said one of her legs appears twisted in an Animal Services photo.

The people who now have Ruby legally adopted her. But Cynthia is hoping they see coverage of her story and realize how much Ruby is loved and missed.

"And I hope somebody can find it in their hearts to please bring her back to me," Kivlan said. "She was my best friend. I love her."

Kivlan said Ruby did have a microchip, but unfortunately it was outdated.

