Kentucky soldier killed in Korean War identified

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky soldier who went missing in 1950 during the Korean War has been identified by his remains.

Pfc. Joe Stanton Elmore was 20 when he died on Dec. 2, 1950, in Changjim County, Hamgyeong Province, North Korea.

A release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office says his remains will be returned to his family in Bowling Green.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which keeps a record of missing American soldiers, announced Elmore's identification on July 3. He was a member of the 7th Infantry Division and one of about 2,500 U.S. soldiers assigned to the 31st Regimental Combat Team, also known as Task Force MacLean and Task Force Faith.

This week, the U.S. received the remains of dozens of presumed U.S. war dead that were handed over by North Korea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.