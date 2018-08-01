Man arrested for starting fire at gas station - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man arrested for starting fire at gas station

One employee says he was shocked when a man walked in and set a fire right in front of him. (Source: KTRK/CNN) One employee says he was shocked when a man walked in and set a fire right in front of him. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - Just out of view of gas station attendants, one angry customer decided to take out his frustrations with fire.

“After the fire started, we got really scared because it was, like, getting bigger," said an employee who did not wish to be identified.

The employee said it started when the man pulled up to a pump and came inside rambling.

"He came. He just yelled, like, 'gas' and I couldn't understand what he was saying," the employee explained.

The employees decided to call the police when they saw the man playing with a lighter in the parking lot. When he came back inside, the man put that lighter to use, even putting a box above the flames.

The two workers tried to put out the fire, but the man had other plans.

"We even tried to go out there and put out the fire, but he started charging towards us," the employee recalled.

Surveillance cameras also captured the arrest. An officer entered and eventually got cuffs on the man.

Harris County investigators said that suspect is 27-year-old Richard Baxster. He's now charged with arson.

Eventually, the flames were put out. After a few hours, things mostly got back to normal, with the exception of some charring left on the shelves.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Employees attacked, pepper sprayed during wig theft

    Employees attacked, pepper sprayed during wig theft

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:54:05 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:54:05 GMT
    (Source: Montgomery County Police Department/CNN(Source: Montgomery County Police Department/CNN

    When two employees tried to stop the robbery, they were attacked and pepper sprayed.

    Full Story >

    When two employees tried to stop the robbery, they were attacked and pepper sprayed.

    Full Story >

  • Judge says US must seek consent to medicate immigrant kids

    Judge says US must seek consent to medicate immigrant kids

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-07-30 23:53:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:59:55 GMT
    (NAPABA via AP, File). FILE - This March 1, 2018 file photo from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) shows U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles. Gee has ruled that the U.S. government must seek consent...(NAPABA via AP, File). FILE - This March 1, 2018 file photo from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) shows U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles. Gee has ruled that the U.S. government must seek consent...
    A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government must seek consent before administering psychotropic drugs to immigrant children held at a Texas facility.Full Story >
    A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government must seek consent before administering psychotropic drugs to immigrant children held at a Texas facility.Full Story >

  • Trump urges end to probe 'right now,' setting off new storm

    Trump urges end to probe 'right now,' setting off new storm

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-08-01 15:02:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:59:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

    President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to put an end to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, a day after the trial kicked off for his former campaign chairman.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to put an end to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, a day after the trial kicked off for his former campaign chairman.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly