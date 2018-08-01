Man arrested for starting fire at gas station

One employee says he was shocked when a man walked in and set a fire right in front of him. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - Just out of view of gas station attendants, one angry customer decided to take out his frustrations with fire.

“After the fire started, we got really scared because it was, like, getting bigger," said an employee who did not wish to be identified.

The employee said it started when the man pulled up to a pump and came inside rambling.

"He came. He just yelled, like, 'gas' and I couldn't understand what he was saying," the employee explained.

The employees decided to call the police when they saw the man playing with a lighter in the parking lot. When he came back inside, the man put that lighter to use, even putting a box above the flames.

The two workers tried to put out the fire, but the man had other plans.

"We even tried to go out there and put out the fire, but he started charging towards us," the employee recalled.

Surveillance cameras also captured the arrest. An officer entered and eventually got cuffs on the man.

Harris County investigators said that suspect is 27-year-old Richard Baxster. He's now charged with arson.

Eventually, the flames were put out. After a few hours, things mostly got back to normal, with the exception of some charring left on the shelves.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.