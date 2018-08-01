Death Valley breaks its own record for hottest month on Earth

If you think we've had it hot in the Tri-State this summer, we're practically in a fridge compared to California's Death Valley. (WXIX)

It just broke its own record for hottest month on Earth since record keeping began. Scientists say the normal high temperature for Death Valley reportedly reaches 116.5 degrees, but last month temps hit a high of at least 120 degrees for a whopping 21 days.

Between July 24 and July 27, the temperature climbed to 127 degrees -- close to a record high of 129 from June 2013.

