Milford police latest Ohio department to take part in viral lip sync challenge

Milford police have joined the viral lip sync video challenge that's sweeping the nation.

“We felt that it would be a fun way to promote the partnership we have with our community," said Chief Jamey Mills.

You can check out the video below:

Was it better than Middletown's ode to donuts? You be the judge.

