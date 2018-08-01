TSA could end security screenings at small airports - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

TSA could end security screenings at small airports

The TSA is considering eliminating security screenings at more than 150 small and medium U.S. airports. (Source: CNN) The TSA is considering eliminating security screenings at more than 150 small and medium U.S. airports. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – You may be able to skip the screening line next time you fly.

The Transportation Security Administration is looking at cutting security screening at more than 150 small and medium airports that operate commercial planes with 60 seats or fewer, according to internal documents from June and July.

The agency's recent cost analysis estimates the move would save $115 million – money the agency could use to bolster security at large airports.

The proposal has some security experts seriously concerned.

"I think it's stunning that this is even being seriously considered," said Paul Cruickshank, a CNN terrorism analyst.

The proposal doesn't list which airports could be impacted, but it does say screening would be eliminated at more than 150.

TSA currently screens passengers at 440 airports.

According to the proposal, passengers and luggage arriving from smaller airports would be screened when they arrive at major ones.

The idea is that attacks with small aircraft would not be as attractive to terrorists, because the potential loss of life would be less than what terrorists could achieve with larger planes.

Some national security experts disagree.

"ISIS, their message is, 'Attack in any way you can, big or small, against anybody that you can go after.' And so the opportunity to go after a 50-person passenger jet or aircraft is going to be very attractive to the group in terms of its messaging," Cruickshank said.

The TSA responded in an email to questions about the proposal.

"This is not a new issue. The regulations which established TSA does not require screening below a certain level, so every year is 'the year' that TSA will reconsider screening," a TSA representative wrote.

CNN asked the TSA to point to the regulation the representative mentioned. The agency hasn't responded.

Twenty TSA employees recently met to evaluate the proposal. The group determined the plan could increase security vulnerabilities at airports, but that the overall risk is low.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

