Employees attacked, pepper sprayed during wig theft

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (CNN) - Surveillance video captured a violent robbery beauty supply store robbery in Maryland.

Montgomery County police are searching for the three suspects involved.

One of them could be seen taking a wig off a mannequin at the Silver Spring store last Friday.

When two employees tried to stop the theft, they were attacked and pepper sprayed. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects left the store with just one wig.

