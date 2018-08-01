Employees attacked, pepper sprayed during wig theft

President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to put an end to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, a day after the trial kicked off for his former campaign chairman.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.Full Story >
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.Full Story >
As companies start feeling the effects of higher fuel prices and raw-material costs as well as a range of tariff, many items may cost more in the coming months.Full Story >
Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts to influence US politics on its platforms. The company says it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated"...Full Story >
