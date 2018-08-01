Police: 'Serious injuries reported' after crash closes NB I-75 at Ronald Reagan

Traffic backed up on I-75 on Wednesday. (OHGO)

A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Ronald Reagan Highway. (OHGO)

It happened Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. near mile post 10.6. Police say serious injuries have been reported.

All northbound traffic is being diverted to Ronald Reagan. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

