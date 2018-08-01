Kentucky school system's deadline to avoid takeover extended

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's largest school system says the state has extended its deadline to reach a settlement agreement to avoid a complete management takeover.

The Courier Journal reports Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Allison Martin announced Wednesday that the original Aug. 1 deadline has been pushed to next week.

Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis announced in April that the state would take over the system's management, citing achievement gaps and abuse. He offered the system a settlement last month to avoid the takeover. System officials said the system's board was unable vote on the settlement in time.

Lewis says Superintendent Marty Pollio told him the board may discuss the settlement next week. Any settlement agreement will be sent to the state Board of Education for approval.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.