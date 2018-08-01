New efforts could bring remains of missing Vietnam pilot home to Fort Thomas

According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.Full Story >
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.Full Story >
Urban Meyer said he was not aware of a domestic violence incident involving an ex-assistant coach in 2015. A report released Wednesday says differently.Full Story >
Urban Meyer said he was not aware of a domestic violence incident involving an ex-assistant coach in 2015. A report released Wednesday says differently.Full Story >
A new report warns of the dangers of using plastic food containers The American Academy of Pediatrics wants parents to avoid using plastic containers for their children's food.Full Story >
A new report warns of the dangers of using plastic food containers The American Academy of Pediatrics wants parents to avoid using plastic containers for their children's food.Full Story >
A Memphis mom's "overprotective" actions may have helped save her son's life.Full Story >
A Memphis mom's "overprotective" actions may have helped save her son's life.Full Story >
A woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband in Selma Tuesday morning.Full Story >
A woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband in Selma Tuesday morning.Full Story >