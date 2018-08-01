Green Twp road washed away by flash flood remains unfixed months later

It has been more than a year since a strong storm washed away a section of Van Blaricum in Green Township. But since that time there hasn't been any changes on the road. (WXIX)

It has been more than a year since a strong storm washed away a section of Van Blaricum in Green Township. But since that time there hasn't been any changes on the road.

Now, many frustrated residents are asking: "Why?"

Road closed signs on Van Blaricum Road are now a tiring sight for drivers in the area.

"It's terrible," said Kim Ballman.

Another frustrated driver, Carrie, said it's taking longer than it should be.

"The most convenient route is not accessible to anybody anymore," she said.

Barricades on the road have been in place since April 2017 to prevent drivers from falling into a 20 foot deep hole. The road was washed away after a flash flood. Hamilton County Engineer Ted Hubbard says officials have been working to fix the road.

"This isn't a normal situation where you have a road flood or you have a landslide that's relatively shallow," said Hubbard.

He says the county had to redesign a bridge and a retaining wall plus secure $1.5 million for the project.

For the past year drivers have been using a detour on South Road in Addyston, but now that is also closed for a repaving project.

"South -- you couldn't drive it anymore because it was grounded out and the front of your car would hit the bottom, but that was sure poor timing where they could have gone to one side than the other because Van Blaricum has been closed forever," said Ballman.

She says the new closure on South adds another 20 minutes to her commute.

"We met with officials from Addyston there was just no possible way to delay the project or they could possibly lose their funding so it was not an option," said Hubbard.



Hubbard says the construction on South Road should wrap up Aug. 20 and he is hoping to have the work complete on Van Blaricum by the end of the year.

"We just ask everyone to be patient. It will be over soon," said Hubbard.

Hubbard says the county does not have an exact date of when construction on Van Blaricum road will begin; however, they will have a pre-construction meeting on Thursday.

