Man accused of threatening Trump still on the run, possibly in stolen van

Authorities said they consider Shawn Christy as armed and dangerous. (Source: FBI)

This undated photo from the U.S. Marshals shows Shawn Christy. Authorities are seeking Christy on allegations that he threatened President Trump. (U.S. Marshals via AP)

A man who allegedly threatened President Trump could be in a stolen silver van. Authorities said he’s armed and dangerous. (Source: WBRE/U.S. Marshals via CNN)

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE/CNN) – A man who reportedly threatened to kill President Trump is still at large.

U.S. Marshals believes Shawn Christy could be driving a stolen silver Dodge Caravan.

Investigators said Christy was caught on security video at a bus company in Pennsylvania, where he may have taken the van.

He also reportedly has three guns from his uncle's house.

Authorities said Christy has been in hiding since June, when he posted threats on Facebook saying he was going to shoot the president in the head.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

"I said it from the beginning, I'd ask the public to be diligent," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said. "I'd ask them now to be wary in locating that vehicle. Assist us. Call the FBI tip line. Call the U.S. Marshal Service tip line that we've provided the whole time. And again, I reiterate we are considering Mr. Christy armed and dangerous."

Christy's parents said he isn't dangerous, and that he's just rebelling against the U.S. legal system.

