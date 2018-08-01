Florida mom warns popular Dragon's Breath treat can be dangerous - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Florida mom warns popular Dragon's Breath treat can be dangerous

Dragon's Breath. (Source: Racheal Richard Mckenny) Dragon's Breath. (Source: Racheal Richard Mckenny)
LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) -

A Florida mom has a warning for parents about a popular treat called Dragon's Breath after her son wound up in the hospital after eating it.

The cereal-like treat is coated in liquid nitrogen, so it looks like kids are breathing smoke out of their mouth while they're eating it.

But it can be dangerous for kids with asthma.

Racheal Richard Mckenny, of Jacksonville, posted a warning to Facebook after her 7-year-old son suffered a severe asthma attack.

She says he has very mild asthma, and 30 minutes after eating it he had trouble breathing.

They had to pull over at a fire station for help.

Now doctors are warning of the dangers.

“You touch this and it can significantly scald your skin,” said Dr. Sunil Joshi with Family Allergy & Asthma Consultants in Jacksonville.

Dr. Joshi says eating liquid nitrogen can lead to several side effects.

“Even if you don't have asthma, it can be very, very inflammatory or irritating to the airway. Your esophagus and stomach, all of that,” he said.

You can find Dragon’s Breath in candy and ice cream shops.

Some places now have warning signs, telling people with asthma not to try it.

Parents we spoke to in Lakewood aren't sure whether they'd let their kids try it.

“Like with anything, I'd want to read a little more about it I guess. But I'm not scared of it either,” said Carrie Sheehan.

“Yeah I'd want to learn more about it,” said Claire Nandory.

Mckenny hopes other parents learn from her scare.

"PLEASE, if you know someone that has even just a mild case of asthma, do NOT let them have this snack. I should have known better,” she wrote on Facebook.

"As a result, my son could have died. Please don't make the same mistake I did,” she said.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

