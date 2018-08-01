A pig named 'Dumplin' possibly thwarted a home burglary

Police say a pet pig might have stopped home intruders in Indianapolis, IN. (Source: WXIN via CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/CNN) – A homeowner in Indianapolis has a different kind of anti-theft system: her pet pig, which police said might have scared away intruders during a recent home break-in.

The back door of the home is now boarded up after crooks shattered the glass and kicked their way inside.

"They completely damaged my entire door. The entire door is ruined," said the homeowner, a single mother with four kids who asked not to be identified.

She said luckily the family wasn't home during the break-in.

Because the would-be thieves didn't actually steal anything, police suggested the criminals might have been scared away by "Dumplin," the family's pet pig.

"They were guessing whenever the person broke in, they were probably surprised I had a pig, and were like, 'We don't want to deal with this,'" the homeowner said.

Dumplin's owner said she rescued the full-grown swine earlier this year.

"The moment I saw him I knew. He loved me instantly. He's perfect. He's the perfect animal," she said.

Unfortunately, home break-ins are nothing new in the neighborhood. Dumplin's family bought the east side home just a few weeks ago.

Including the break-in at Dumplin's home, a search of police reports shows there were three home burglaries on the same day, separated by just two blocks.

"I guess it's something that I should have looked into," the homeowner said. "I was excited to be buying my first home."

Dumplin's owner is just relieved the pig didn't get hurt during the crime. She said she wishes more people would adopt pet pigs, even if they won't always keep the bad guys away.

"There's tons of miniature pigs that are in shelters and rescues that don't have homes, and they're great animals," she said.

There's no word yet on if police have found the suspects.

