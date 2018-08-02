Gold lunar module replica stolen from museum still missing

By MARK GILLISPIE
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) - A solid-gold replica of the Apollo 11 lunar module stolen a year ago from an Ohio museum honoring the late astronaut Neil Armstrong has yet to be recovered.
Five-inch-tall (12.7 centimeter) replicas created by Cartier were given to Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins in Paris during a goodwill tour following their historic moon mission in 1969.
Armstrong's replica was stolen July 28 of last year from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta along with several other artifacts.
Wapakoneta Police Chief Calvin Schneider says his department is waiting on evidence analysis from the FBI, which assisted in the investigation.
Schneider says the theft was a "body blow" for the city and that the replica is far more valuable as an artifact than melted down gold.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
