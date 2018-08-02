Governor signs bill increasing some drug penalties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's governor has signed a bill that increases penalties for drug trafficking and some other drug offenses when the drug involved is a fentanyl-related compound.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) signed Senate Bill 1 on Wednesday. The law will go into effect after 90 days.
Among other things, it calls for increased penalties for drug trafficking, drug possession and aggravated funding of drug trafficking when a fentanyl-related compound is involved. The law could add as many as eight years to sentences of drug offenders convicted of serious crimes involving drugs containing fentanyl.
Increased penalties wouldn't apply if the defendant didn't know a compound contained fentanyl.
When a fentanyl-related drug conviction is connected to a homicide conviction, the law would require that prison sentences for each conviction run consecutively.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It has been more than a year since a strong storm washed away a section of Van Blaricum in Green Township. But since that time there hasn't been any changes on the road.Full Story >
It has been more than a year since a strong storm washed away a section of Van Blaricum in Green Township. But since that time there hasn't been any changes on the road.Full Story >
A Cincinnati man is in jail facing multiple charges after pulling a weapon on restaurant employees, crashing a car into a cemetery, and trying to steal a car from a Hyundai dealership.Full Story >
A Cincinnati man is in jail facing multiple charges after pulling a weapon on restaurant employees, crashing a car into a cemetery, and trying to steal a car from a Hyundai dealership.Full Story >
Several Norwood residents say they have recently been the targets of theft and vandalism.Full Story >
Several Norwood residents say they have recently been the targets of theft and vandalism.Full Story >
A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after an Interstate 75 wreck that closed northbound lanes for nearly two hours.Full Story >
A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after an Interstate 75 wreck that closed northbound lanes for nearly two hours.Full Story >
Though five decades have come and gone, veteran Stephen Ross still remembers the day his brother disappeared vividly.Full Story >
Though five decades have come and gone, veteran Stephen Ross still remembers the day his brother disappeared vividly.Full Story >