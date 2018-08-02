Ohioans get 3-day break from state sales tax for some items

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Shoppers get ready. Ohio's sales tax holiday is set for this weekend.
From Friday through Sunday, clothing items costing less than $75 per item and school supplies costing less than $20 per item will be tax-free. The discount applies to purchases made in stores and online.
A full list of what falls under the sales tax holiday is available online.
The Ohio Senate unanimously approved a bill earlier this year that made the three-day sales tax holiday permanent. The Legislature had approved temporary sales tax holidays for the past three years.
State officials estimate the sales tax holiday will reduce state revenue by up to $16.9 million in 2020.
Gordon Gough, president of the state Council of Retail Merchants, says consumers will get the "lion's share of benefits."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It has been more than a year since a strong storm washed away a section of Van Blaricum in Green Township. But since that time there hasn't been any changes on the road.Full Story >
It has been more than a year since a strong storm washed away a section of Van Blaricum in Green Township. But since that time there hasn't been any changes on the road.Full Story >
A Cincinnati man is in jail facing multiple charges after pulling a weapon on restaurant employees, crashing a car into a cemetery, and trying to steal a car from a Hyundai dealership.Full Story >
A Cincinnati man is in jail facing multiple charges after pulling a weapon on restaurant employees, crashing a car into a cemetery, and trying to steal a car from a Hyundai dealership.Full Story >
Several Norwood residents say they have recently been the targets of theft and vandalism.Full Story >
Several Norwood residents say they have recently been the targets of theft and vandalism.Full Story >
A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after an Interstate 75 wreck that closed northbound lanes for nearly two hours.Full Story >
A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after an Interstate 75 wreck that closed northbound lanes for nearly two hours.Full Story >
Though five decades have come and gone, veteran Stephen Ross still remembers the day his brother disappeared vividly.Full Story >
Though five decades have come and gone, veteran Stephen Ross still remembers the day his brother disappeared vividly.Full Story >