Ohio airport kiosk offers free short stories for travelers

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio airport is helping travelers by offering free reading material.
WJW-TV reports Akron-Canton Airport unveiled its new short story dispenser Wednesday. The airport partnered with the Akron-Summit County Public Library and the Knight Foundation for the project.
The kiosk holds thousands of short stories for children and adults that include a variety of genres. Each story is printed on recycled receipt paper.
Akron-Canton Airport President and CEO Rick McQueen says the airport jumped at the opportunity to promote literacy.
Library Director Pam Hickson-Stevenson believes the program will help "reinforce the importance and joy of reading."
Short story kiosks were also installed at The Robert K. Pfaff Metro RTA Transit Center and the Akron Children's Hospital.
Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com
