WATCH: Subway employee threatens customers with large kitchen knife

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) – An employee at a Subway store in Miami is facing charges after she was caught on camera swinging a knife at several customers because of a heated exchange over a sandwich.

Victim Vincente Timiraos, who captured video of the Monday night altercation on his cell phone, says he and his friends stopped at the store to get sandwiches before the confrontation with 29-year-old Chelsea Lloyd.

In the video, Lloyd, a Subway employee, appears to come at Timiraos and his friends with a large kitchen knife.

"The Subway employee came out with a knife – the size of God knows what. She started coming out swinging the knife everywhere. She came outside with a knife," Timiraos said.

According to Timiraos, the altercation started after an issue with his sandwich.

"Because she didn't want to toast my sandwich separately. She wanted to toast them all together," he said.

Timiraos says the situation could have escalated further because he was carrying his gun at the time, but he decided to keep his distance and film instead.

"It was over toasted bread. I didn't feel the need to kill someone over toasted bread," Timiraos said.

Lloyd was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was fired from Subway after the incident.

