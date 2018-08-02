Fort Campbell soldier dies in training accident

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Officials at Fort Campbell say a soldier has died in a training accident.

The Army base along the Tennessee-Kentucky border says in a news release the 101st Airborne Division was conducting routine training at the time of Wednesday's accident.

The statement says the soldier was pronounced dead at a hospital on the base. The soldier's name was not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

No one else was injured in the accident, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.