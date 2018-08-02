Crash closes NB I-71/75 on Cut-in-the-Hill - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash closes NB I-71/75 on Cut-in-the-Hill

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down on the Cut-in-The Hill due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The crash was reported near Kyles Lane just before 4:30 a.m.

The highway is expected to be closed for "several hours," dispatchers said.

Vehicles are being directed off the Buttermilk Lane exit.

