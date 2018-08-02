Kentucky to get more than $158 million in military spending

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky is poised to receive more than $158 million for construction projects at its military bases.
The John S. McCain 2019 National Defense Authorization Act authorizes $716 billion in federal spending. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's office said it contains money for several projects in Kentucky.
Kentucky-specific spending includes $32 million for a vehicle maintenance shop at Fort Campbell, $62.6 million for the Fort Campbell Middle School and $26 million for a digital air/ground integration range at Fort Knox. The bill also includes nearly $1 billion to destroy chemical agents and munitions, some of which will go to the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond.
The bill has passed the House and Senate and now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
