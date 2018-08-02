Cedar Point to take down classic Witches' Wheel for 'future expa - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cedar Point to take down classic Witches' Wheel for 'future expansion'

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Witches' Wheel (Source: Cedar Point) Witches' Wheel (Source: Cedar Point)
SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) -

Cedar Point plans to remove one of its classic rides at the end of the season to make room for "future expansion."

The park announced on Wednesday that Witches' Wheel's last spin will be on Sept. 3.

The long-standing ride, which is located near the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster, was built in the 1970s and spins and turns at nearly 90 degrees.

If you don't think you'll be able to make it to Cedar Point for one last ride, here's what it is like to experience Witches' Wheel:

Cedar Point officials have not yet announced plans for future attractions that could take the place of Witches' Wheel, but the park does celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2020.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

