Nude photo investigation leads to lawmaker's resignation in IL

Nick Sauer is accused of posting photos of a former girlfriend on a social media account to meet men online. (Source: Elected official headshots/WLS/CNN)

LIBERTYVILLE, IL (WLS/CNN) - Illinois state lawmaker Nick Sauer resigned amid allegations that he posted nude photos of his ex-girlfriend online.

The 35-year-old Republican was seeking re-election in November. Sauer is in his first term representing the 51st district in the north suburbs.

He is the subject of legislative ethics commission and Chicago Police investigations in which Sauer is accused of posting photos of a former girlfriend on a social media account to meet men online.

Kate Kelly, a former girlfriend of Sauer's, said he posted nude photos of her in a fake Instagram account “to catfish other men using my privately shared naked photos. Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature. The men believed they were communicating with me and Nick shared private details of my life,” Politico reported.

The day began with a statement from the Illinois House GOP leader Jim Durkin saying, "The allegations that have come forth against representative Nick Sauer are troubling. He will be resigning from office today. We should allow the proper authorities to conduct their investigations."

Sauer's resignation letter was sent to legislative leadership later in the day.

In it, he said, “As a result of the allegations by Kate Kelly, a former girlfriend, I have decided to resign my office as the state representative for the 51st district in the Illinois General Assembly."

"What's clear is (Illinois House Speaker Michael) Madigan has hidden accusations. He has pushed back against those who would come forward. His lieutenants have threatened individuals. He's created a culture of harassment and hiding the harassment," Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner said.

Sauer was also assigned to the House sexual discrimination and harassment task force, from which he was removed Wednesday.

"You can look at what happened today with Ms. Kelly, and she bravely spoke out against this. And I believed, hoping we are providing a space for women to come forward," Illinois State Sen. Melinda Bush said.

The resignation took effect as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Republican leaders are said to be looking for someone else to recommend for the 51st district seat.

