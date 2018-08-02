Disabled semi backs up Big Mac Bridge - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Disabled semi backs up Big Mac Bridge

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
www.ohgo.com www.ohgo.com
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A disabled semi tractor-trailer is backing up the Big Mac Bridge Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.

The semi is on the exit ramp off northbound Interstate 471 on the bridge to U.S. 50, they said.

The exit ramp closed at 6:12 a.m. and will remain shut down until about 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly