1 million Ram trucks recalled over tailgate locks

Sergio Marchionne, who engineered turnarounds to save both Fiat and Chrysler from near-certain failure, has died.

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, holding company of Fiat founding f...

Sergio Marchionne, who saved Fiat and Chrysler, has died

The Zurich University Hospital where Fiat Chrysler Automobiles founding CEO Sergio Marchionne died says the manager had been under periodic treatment there for a "serious illness" for more than a year.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, file). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2009 file photo, Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne addresses the media during a news conference at the automaker's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, holding company of ...

More than 1 million Ram trucks are affected by a defect in the tailgate latch. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(RNN) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.1 million Ram trucks out of concern that the tailgate locking mechanism may be faulty, the automotive company announced in a Thursday news release.

An internal component in the power-locking mechanism on the truck's tailgate can break over time, causing the tailgate to unlatch, Fiat Chrysler discovered in an investigation.

The recall affects certain Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from model years 2015 through 2017.

Trucks with manual tailgate locks aren't included in the recall, nor are those trucks with eight-foot cargo beds.

No injuries or accidents have been reported in connection with the malfunction.

The company will let vehicle owners know once they are ready to repair the defect.

People who have recalled trucks should secure all loose cargo while driving. Fiat Chrysler said said alternate features available for cargo include tie-down rings, cleats, high-friction bed-liners, bulkhead dividers and bed extenders.

Those who have questions may call the Fiat Chrysler Care Center at 1-866-220-6747.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.