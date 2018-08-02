Troopers ID 2 men killed in Warren County crash

Two men were killed and a woman was hospitalized in a head-on crash in Warren County Wednesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Charles K. Gayheart, 57, of Franklin and William D. Dickerson, 74, of Carlisle were pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:43 p.m. accident at Franklin-Trenton Road and Cobblestone Drive, patrol officials said Thursday.

Evetta Dickerson, 71, a passenger in Dickerson's blue, 2011 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, was airlifted to Miami Valley Medical Center in Dayton. She has non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.

A preliminary investigation indicates Gayheart's white, 1990 Chevrolet Corvette convertible's was eastbound when it ran left of center while negotiating a curve and was hit Dickerson's eastbound SUV head-on, a news release states.

Gayheart was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the state patrol.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.