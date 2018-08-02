Community makeover for Roselawn

Procter & Gamble, the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and Kroger are partnering Thursday for the 2018 Community Makeover Service Project in Roselawn.

The day-long project features over 400 volunteers in several groups and companies working at the New Prospect Baptist Church and the Summit Center.

Volunteers from companies and organizations like the zoo and P&G are focusing efforts on four areas:

Building a new baseball/softball field including infield, fencing, dugouts and bleachers

Upgrading indoor spaces including the teen center, kitchen and technology center

Refurbishing the outdoor recreation areas and planting over 60 trees

Rebuilding the campground and amphitheater along the Mill Creek

The project will culminate with a 4 p.m. dedication ceremony with all the partners.

They will be joined by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Reds CEO Bob Castellini and Rev. Damon Lynch III, New Prospect Baptist Church pastor.

Organizers say the goal of the annual project is to make a transformative and sustainable impact on an urban neighborhood and its residents while strengthening local youth baseball and softball programs.

The investments in the Roselawn project, they say, will provide significant and sustainable impact, including reducing operating costs and energy usage and investing in the long-term development of the community and its residents.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.