Stormy Daniels, Trump will be 90 miles apart in Ohio Saturday

Stormy Daniels and President Donald Trump will be 90 miles apart in Ohio this weekend.

Both will be on stage Saturday under very different circumstances.

Daniels is scheduled to perform at Friday and Saturday at a suburban Dayton strip club, Diamonds Cabaret.

The private club in Centerville offers full nude entertainment, according to its Facebook page.

President Donald Trump is expected to campaign at 6:30 p.m. at the Delaware County Fair Coliseum in Delaware just days before Tuesday's special election for Ohio's 12th congressional district.

He'll be stumping for Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, who is running for U.S. Congress against Democrat Danny O'Connor.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Balderson in the district Monday.

The race in the usually reliably red district has tightened in recent weeks and is being viewed a potential forewarning for Republicans' chances in the fall midterm elections.

.@Troy_Balderson of Ohio is running for Congress - so important to the Republican Party. Troy is strong on crime and Borders, loves our Military, our Vets and our Second Amendment. Troy will strongly protect... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2018

Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, gained national attention when she alleged she slept with Trump in 2006.

She has sued Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to be released from a nondisclosure agreement she says she signed just before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her from talking about the affair.

The White House has said Trump denies the affair.

Daniels was arrested in Ohio last month during a performance at a strip club in Columbus, Sirens Gentlemen's Club.

She was arrested for allegedly touching undercover officers while she performed and charged with three misdemeanor counts of illegally sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business. Two other women also were arrested at Sirens strip club.

Columbus police said at the time the arrests were part of a long-term investigation into allegations of human trafficking, prostitution, along with other vice-related violations.

Her lawyer called the arrest a "setup & politically motivated."

The charges were dismissed hours later since Daniels only performed once as a guest at the club.

Columbus police are conducting an internal investigation of the officers involved in her arrest to determine if they targeted Daniels.

