Identical twin sisters are marrying identical twin brothers

From left, Krissie Bevier, Zack Lewan, Kassie Bevier and Nick Lewan got engaged at the same time. (Source: WILX/CNN)

JACKSON, MI (WILX/CNN) - A set of 24-year-old twins in Michigan is marrying another set of 24-year-old twins.

Nick Lewan is marrying Kassie Bevier. His brother, Zack, is marrying Kassie’s sister Krissie Bevier.

"I'm in disbelief at sometimes of just how everything happened," Nick Lewan said.

Nick Lewan and Kassie Bevier met in a psychology class when they were attending Grand Valley State University in 2014.

They credit a college professor’s icebreaker question to finding one another.

"You know how psychology loves twin studies, and so the professor was like, 'Hey are there any twins in the room? And so, both he and I raised our hand,” Kassie Bevier said about meeting Nick Lewan for the first time. “And then he turned around and saw me, and that was it."

Soon after, Nick told his twin brother, Zack, to look up Kassie's sister, Krissie, on Facebook. Nick and Krissie started exchanging messages.

The four went on their first date together to church, which is something they say is very important to them and their upcoming marriage.

Last February, the two couples became engaged at the same time on a trip to the Henry Ford Museum.

"It basically happened at the same time, which is, which is par for the course. We do things in twos," Kassie Bevier said.

Although the couples do so much together, they say that they want to have their weddings on different days because they are still different.

"We're individuals. We're all individuals. And, we're individual couples. And, we work differently and we have different interests and everything, but we just respect each other for those differences," Zack Lewan said.

The four say that, despite how crazy it may seem to some people, they wouldn't have it any other way.

"And, it's, it's really nice because there is a special twin bond, there is, and so having somebody who understands that is huge," Kassie Bevier said.

The couples are getting married in separate ceremonies this weekend and will share a wedding reception Saturday night.

They will also move in together in a two bedroom apartment after the weddings.

