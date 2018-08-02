Auditor: OTR charter school overpaid employee nearly $4K

A Cincinnati charter school miscalculated the pay of a former employee, causing him to receive $3,885 he did not earn, state auditors found.

King Academy paid $21,885 to former Administrative Aide Dexter Thomas instead of the approved amount of $18,000 from Feb. 15 through July 28, 2017, according to a state audit released Thursday.

“Payroll errors are almost always a sign of weak internal controls,” said Auditor Dave Yost in a news release.

“King Academy needs a thorough review process to guarantee the accuracy of dollar amounts on all employee paychecks."

School officials declined comment Thursday.

Thomas held the position at the school from January 2017 through the end of the school year.

There was no evidence that the academy’s board of directors approved the additional pay, Yost's office said.

Auditors issued a $3,885 finding for recovery against Dexter for the over-payments.

Former Treasurer Michael Ashmore and his bonding company are jointly liable for the amount because he authorized the payments to Thomas.

A full copy of the report is available online.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.