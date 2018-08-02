Report: Bengals cut veteran WR Brandon LaFell - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Report: Bengals cut veteran WR Brandon LaFell

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
Connect
Brandon LaFell (Source: bengals.com) Brandon LaFell (Source: bengals.com)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Bengals and veteran wide receiver Brandon LaFell are parting ways, according to a report by NFL Network. 

In two seasons in Cincinnati, LaFell had 1,410 total yards receiving and 9 touchdowns. He led the Bengals receiving core with 6 touchdowns in 2016. 

Several young receivers have emerged in week one of training camp. Marvin Lewis noted this week that LaFell was feeling the heat from the youth movement. 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly