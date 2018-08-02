Report: Bengals cut veteran WR Brandon LaFell

The Bengals and veteran wide receiver Brandon LaFell are parting ways, according to a report by NFL Network.

In two seasons in Cincinnati, LaFell had 1,410 total yards receiving and 9 touchdowns. He led the Bengals receiving core with 6 touchdowns in 2016.

Several young receivers have emerged in week one of training camp. Marvin Lewis noted this week that LaFell was feeling the heat from the youth movement.

The #Bengals are cutting WR Brandon LaFell, his agent Jonathan Feinsod tells me. “We have been lobbying for his release for some time now and appreciate the Bengals granting our request,” Feinsod said. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 2, 2018

