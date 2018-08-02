Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
All school-aged children in kindergarten through 12th grade must show proof of having received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine to attend school, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.Full Story >
All school-aged children in kindergarten through 12th grade must show proof of having received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine to attend school, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.Full Story >
The Florence Police Department has issued a critical missing alert for a 19-year-old man.Full Story >
The Florence Police Department has issued a critical missing alert for a 19-year-old man.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down on the Cut-in-The Hill at Kyles Lane due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Kenton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down on the Cut-in-The Hill at Kyles Lane due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Kenton County dispatchers.Full Story >
The re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer is back underway Thursday morning.Full Story >
The re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer is back underway Thursday morning.Full Story >
Apple has become the world's first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.Full Story >
Apple has become the world's first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.Full Story >
John Arias credits his Apple watch with alerting him to a heart condition.Full Story >
John Arias credits his Apple watch with alerting him to a heart condition.Full Story >
Group FaceTime will be supported across iOS and macOS. Users will be able to take group iMessages, and turn them into FaceTime messages and will be able to drop in and out of the group FaceTime sessions as they choose.Full Story >
Group FaceTime will be supported across iOS and macOS. Users will be able to take group iMessages, and turn them into FaceTime messages and will be able to drop in and out of the group FaceTime sessions as they choose.Full Story >
An Apple memo says the company caught 29 people leaking information, 12 of whom were arrested.Full Story >
An Apple memo says the company caught 29 people leaking information, 12 of whom were arrested.Full Story >
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.Full Story >
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of Congress on how Cambridge Analytica got millions of users information.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of Congress on how Cambridge Analytica got millions of users information.Full Story >
Computers have made our lives easier, but they’ve also created many new ways for thieves to steal information, money and identities.Full Story >
Companies, people, governments, and non-profits are evaluating their cyber security after ransomware held information hostage across the globe.Full Story >
Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
From SpaceX stepping into the void the closed NASA Space Shuttle program to news about the planets - including a possible new large one, click here for all the news regarding space, the universe and beyond.Full Story >
From SpaceX stepping into the void the closed NASA Space Shuttle program to news about the planets - including a possible new large one, click here for all the news regarding space, the universe and beyond.Full Story >