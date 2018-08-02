Critical missing alert issued for 19-year-old with autism

The Florence Police Department has issued a critical missing alert for a 19-year-old man.

According to police, Treavor Stevens is severely autistic, bi-polar and ADHD and requires medication.

Stevens was last seen around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police said he has gone missing before and usually walks to business on US 42 and also to a family members house off of Mt. Zion Rd.

Stevens has limited communication skills and may be afraid of strangers.

He is described as 5'6", 150 pounds with brown hair and a brown beard.

Anyone with information please contact Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.

