KY students must have Hepatitis A vaccine to start school

Effective July 1, all school-aged children in kindergarten through 12th grade must show proof of having received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine to attend school, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“We encourage parents to contact their medical provider to review their child’s immunization status to help ensure a smooth back-to-school transition for the upcoming year,” DPH Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey D. Howard said in a news release.

A minimum interval of six months between the first and second doses of the Hep A vaccine is required. If the child has not yet received the second dose of the vaccine for this school year, the child’s Certificate of Immunization Status will be considered “provisional” and will expire 14 days from the date the second dose is required, officials said.

In addition to the Hepatitis A vaccine, students 16 and older are required to provide proof of having had the Meningococcal ACWY vaccine.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health said there are now more than 1,000 cases and eight deaths from the outbreak some are calling the worst in the U.S.

