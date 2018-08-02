'Manafforded what?' This $15,000 jacket belonging to Manafort has invoked PETA's wrath

PETA said donations would to educate children about cruelty to animals. (Source: Department of Justice/AP)

(RNN) - The Trump White House, filled with those million and billionaire public servants, is not short on luxury.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has asked former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort - who didn’t quite make it to the White House - to donate his $15,000 ostrich jacket.

“We can help reduce the negativity surrounding it, even if we can’t bring the particular animals back from the dead or go back in time and stop the ways in which they suffered,” said PETA president Ingrid E. Newkirk in an email to the Manafort camp.

Details surrounding the jacket emerged this week as Manafort stands trial for fraud and tax evasion in Virginia. Prosecutors said Manafort spent nearly $1 million on suit and jackets in a five-year span. He also faces charges in Washington DC.

"This jacket – which I cannot imagine Mr. Manafort will wear again, for several reasons - could be put to good and charitable use to help inform children about cruelty to animals and what not to buy to avoid supporting it," Newkirk said.

Want to look like Paul Manafort? Try this Gucci ostrich jacket, likely made from the skins of several young birds who were plucked and slaughtered. See here: https://t.co/snn679NJX3 pic.twitter.com/ShCDWDxuC1 — Ingrid Newkirk (@IngridNewkirk) August 1, 2018

If Manafort takes PETA up on its offer, he will receive a tax deduction.

Manafort’s jacket is still a whole lot cheaper than Melania Trump’s $51,000 Dolce and Gabbana jacket.

