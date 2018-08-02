Ramp from reading Road to north 71 will be closed for 2 weeks

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

The ramp from Reading Road to north I-71 will be closed for two weeks beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday.

The closure is scheduled to run through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20.

The detour uses Reading Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to north I-71.

Signs will be posted to alert drivers of the closure.

All work is contingent upon weather.

