2017 was one of the three hottest years in recorded history

(RNN) – Message to Planet Earth: The oceans are rising. The ice is shrinking. And it's not cooling off.

That’s the bottom line of the American Meteorological Society’s “State of the Climate in 2017” report.

Officially, 2017 was the third-warmest year on record for the spinning globe we live on. It only trails 2016 and 2015, according to the 28th annual report put together by scientists from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

2017 was one of the three hottest years on record, with especially warm conditions in the high latitudes of North America and Russia. #StateofClimate2017 pic.twitter.com/MnLcjHoM2V — NOAA Climate.gov (@NOAAClimate) August 2, 2018

The 332-page report has a lot of information if you want to take a deep dive, but here are some of the highlights:

Levels of greenhouse gases were the highest on record

Antarctic sea ice maximum coverage falls to a record low

The Arctic also sees record-low for sea ice

Sea levels hit a record high - about 3 inches higher than in 1993

Coral reef bleaching continues at unprecedented levels

ICYMI Learn more about global climate conditions and extremes in the #StateOfClimate2017 report: https://t.co/8vgTo1tSQ4 pic.twitter.com/q4rLAHKMtB — NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) August 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.