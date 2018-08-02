2017 was one of the three hottest years in recorded history - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

2017 was one of the three hottest years in recorded history

2017 ranks as the third-hottest year ever. (Source: Pixabay, file) 2017 ranks as the third-hottest year ever. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – Message to Planet Earth: The oceans are rising. The ice is shrinking. And it's not cooling off.

That’s the bottom line of the American Meteorological Society’s “State of the Climate in 2017” report.

Officially, 2017 was the third-warmest year on record for the spinning globe we live on. It only trails 2016 and 2015, according to the 28th annual report put together by scientists from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

The 332-page report has a lot of information if you want to take a deep dive, but here are some of the highlights:

  • Levels of greenhouse gases were the highest on record
  • Antarctic sea ice maximum coverage falls to a record low
  • The Arctic also sees record-low for sea ice
  • Sea levels hit a record high - about 3 inches higher than in 1993
  • Coral reef bleaching continues at unprecedented levels

