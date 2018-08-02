2017 was one of the three hottest years in recorded history

2017 only trails 2016 and 2015 for highest average temperatures, according to scientists.Full Story >
2017 only trails 2016 and 2015 for highest average temperatures, according to scientists.Full Story >
Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of land have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.Full Story >
Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of land have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
An active shooter has been reported at a medical center in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Thursday, sources said.Full Story >
An active shooter has been reported at a medical center in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Thursday, sources said.Full Story >
The re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer is back underway Thursday morning.Full Story >
The re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer is back underway Thursday morning.Full Story >
The ramp from Reading Road to north I-71 will be closed for two weeks beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday.Full Story >
The ramp from Reading Road to north I-71 will be closed for two weeks beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday.Full Story >
All school-aged children in kindergarten through 12th grade must show proof of having received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine to attend school, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.Full Story >
All school-aged children in kindergarten through 12th grade must show proof of having received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine to attend school, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >