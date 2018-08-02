Active shooter reported in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hospi - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Active shooter reported in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hospital

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
DAYTON, OH (FOX19) -

An active shooter has been reported at a medical center in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Thursday, sources said.

FOX19 NOW was told an alert was sent to all base personnel. 

The base is on lockdown.

No other details are immediately known.

