Officials responding to active shooter reports at base

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.

Security forces and other emergency responders are outside the hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it's among several agencies responding to reports of an active shooter.

Wright-Patterson sent a tweet saying it was responding to "a reported incident."

Stacey Geiger in the base's public affairs office said the base was on lockdown but she had no other information to release.

Local police were directing traffic away from the base.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base that has about 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

