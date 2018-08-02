Services Friday in West Virginia for Betty Schoenbaum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Services are scheduled in West Virginia for Betty Schoenbaum, widow of the founder of Shoney's Restaurants.

Schoenbaum's funeral is set for Friday at B'nai Jacob Synagogue in Charleston, followed by a burial at the B'nai Jacob Eternal Home in South Charleston.

Rabbi Victor Urecki of the synagogue where Schoenbaum was a longtime congregant says she died Tuesday at age 100 in her hometown of Sarasota, Florida.

Schoenbaum and her late husband, Shoney's founder Alex Schoenbaum, were longtime philanthropists in West Virginia, Sarasota and Columbus, Ohio, where she met him on her first day of classes at Ohio State University.

Alex Schoenbaum died in 1996 at age 81. His Parkette drive-in restaurant in Charleston became the first Shoney's in 1947.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.