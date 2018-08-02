Change of venue request denied for Shayna Hubers murder trial

Shayna Hubers change of venue request was denied Thursday for her second murder trial.

The court order was sealed, so FOX19 NOW does not know the details behind the denial.

Hubers is accused of shooting 29-year-old Ryan Poston inside his Highland Heights apartment in 2012. Hubers and Poston dated on-and-off for two years before he was killed. Hubers claimed she shot him in self-defense.

In 2015, Hubers was convicted of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison, but a judge tossed the conviction after discovering a juror should not have been allowed to serve in the trial.

Her trial is expected to start next week.

