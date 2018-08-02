Change of venue request denied for Shayna Hubers murder trial

The two sets of identical twins had their first date together, got engaged at the same time and are getting married on the same weekend - but in different ceremonies.Full Story >
Toxins from the microscopic organisms cause fish to die, and wave action can release toxins into the air, causing respiratory irritation and, for those with health conditions such as asthma and emphysema, serious illness, the state experts said. It also makes local shellfish unsafe to eat.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has given an all-clear to base personnel after an active shooter was reported on Thursday, officials said.
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.
Security footage captured the moment Bailey Cantrell was attacked. She wants the unidentified man to be held accountable.
