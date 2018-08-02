Troopers rescue baby opossums wandering near I-95

The two got to them in the nick of time! (Source: Virginia State Police/Twitter)

Two Virginia State Troopers came to the rescue of 10 baby opossums wandering near I-95 in Hanover.

Troopers MacDougall and Fleenor got to them in the nick of time after their mother had been hit.

The two scooped them up and took them to the Area Rehabbers Klub in Powhatan so they can get the care they need.

