Black woman accused by grocery store employees of shoplifting from store she never entered

Erik Martin said she gives care packages to the homeless in her free time. (Source: KPIX/CNN)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (KPIX/CNN) - A California woman's day of philanthropy ended with what she believes was racial profiling.

She was stopped by police in a grocery store parking lot and accused of a crime she didn't commit.

In her free time, Erika Martin gives care packages to the homeless. That includes one man who frequents the Safeway grocery store in Mountain View, a San Jose suburb.

"That day I decided to give him dog food for his dog,” Martin said.

That day was a Sunday evening last month. She said she found herself suddenly defending herself to several officers, who said Safeway employees accused her of theft.

"The police just blocks me in. I'm like, ‘What is going on?’” she said. "Then she was like, ‘Well, we were called here because you fit the description of someone taking items out of Safeway and bringing it back to your car.’”

Martin said Safeway workers apparently thought she was conspiring with a man and a group of kids, shoplifting and bringing items to her car.

She said she never stepped foot inside the grocery store. In fact, she never even got out of her car.

She added she wasn't wearing the shirt reported to police. Instead, she was wearing a religious shirt that said, “Y’all need Jesus,” and listening to gospel music.

Her sisters were also there, having also dropped off items to a homeless man.

One sister recorded a video of the incident.

“… Accusing her of stealing,” her sister can be heard saying in the video. “She was in her car the whole time."

Police said Martin and her family were helpful and calm. They realized the Safeway workers got it all wrong.

But Martin said the damage was already done. She said her little boy was left frightened.

"He was like crying because he thought they were there to arrest him,” Martin said.

She felt she was targeted because of her skin color.

“Racism still exists,” she said. “I blame the Safeway employees. And for them to do something like that to me is just hurtful and shameful.”

“I am not going back to that Safeway ever,” she said.

The store manager apologized to her and she was told she'd receive a call from Safeway’s corporate office.

She's still waiting for it.

Copyright 2018 KPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.