Man throws 8-year-old boy off 31-foot water slide

APPLE VALLEY, MN (WCCO/CNN/RNN) – A man with mental disabilities is charged with felony assault after he tossed an 8-year-old boy off a slide at a water park.

The boy fell 31 feet to the ground and suffered several broken bones, Capt. Nick Francis said. Life guards tended to him until medical treatment arrived.

"Everybody in the water park that saw it happen are just devastated by it,” Francis said. “And we learned that an 18-year-old adult had picked that child up and thrown him over."

Police said Roman Adams of Maple Grove, MN, threw the boy because he was mad that the line on Monday was taking too long.

Investigators learned that Adams has cognitive disabilities. A personal care assistant was with him at the park but wasn’t in line with him for the water slide.

"Our investigation focused on: he knew what he did was wrong, he knew what he did was going to hurt someone and he did it."

Police said his mental abilities could impact how the county attorney moves forward with the case.

