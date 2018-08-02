VIDEO: Man taunts bison in Yellowstone National Park - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

VIDEO: Man taunts bison in Yellowstone National Park

The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring. (Source: Pixabay, file) The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – People never seem to learn that wild animals are exactly that – wild animals.

Lindsey Jones posted a video on Facebook this week of a man challenging a bison blocking the road at Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

There’s no way to know if alcohol was involved, but it might help explain what took place.

The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring.

The bison lowered his head, charged a couple of times and nearly got the man before wandering off.

The man escaped unscathed, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Yellowstone’s website recommends that visitors stay at least 25 yards away from bison and to stay in their cars if they encounter a wildlife traffic jam.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • AnimalsMore>>

  • Iceland stops hunting minke whales but only for this season

    Iceland stops hunting minke whales but only for this season

    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:59:19 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-08-02 22:20:26 GMT
    One of Iceland's top whaling companies says it has stopped hunting minke whales this year, in response to a new government regulation that has enlarged the protected area for baleen whales.Full Story >
    One of Iceland's top whaling companies says it has stopped hunting minke whales this year, in response to a new government regulation that has enlarged the protected area for baleen whales.Full Story >

  • Scientists: 1st sighting of dolphin hybrid is no 'wholphin'

    Scientists: 1st sighting of dolphin hybrid is no 'wholphin'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:14:31 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-08-02 22:20:15 GMT
    (Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.Full Story >
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.Full Story >

  • VIDEO: Man taunts bison in Yellowstone National Park

    VIDEO: Man taunts bison in Yellowstone National Park

    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-08-02 21:59:45 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-08-02 21:59:45 GMT
    The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring. (Source: Pixabay, file)The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring. (Source: Pixabay, file)

    The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring.

    Full Story >

    The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly