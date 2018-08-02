VIDEO: Man taunts bison in Yellowstone National Park

The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – People never seem to learn that wild animals are exactly that – wild animals.

Lindsey Jones posted a video on Facebook this week of a man challenging a bison blocking the road at Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

There’s no way to know if alcohol was involved, but it might help explain what took place.

The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring.

The bison lowered his head, charged a couple of times and nearly got the man before wandering off.

The man escaped unscathed, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Yellowstone’s website recommends that visitors stay at least 25 yards away from bison and to stay in their cars if they encounter a wildlife traffic jam.

